DC chairs price control committee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza chaired a meeting of the price control committee aimed at addressing inflationary pressures and enforcing official price lists across the city.

The meeting held at DC’s Office on Sunday specifically focusing on the enforcement of government-fixed prices and ensuring relief for the public, highlighted strict measures to combat price inflation, particularly for essential items such as bread.

The DC expressed strong discontent with vendors selling bread above the official rate of Rs14, ordering stringent action against violators.

To enhance transparency and efficiency, he directed that price control magistrates must personally be present in the field for inspections. He emphasized that no representatives would be acceptable, and every magistrate must personally issue fines for violations. Additionally, magistrates were instructed to upload images from each inspection checkpoint, ensuring accountability.

Daily price control meetings were scheduled to maintain oversight, and the DC warned that any negligence or failure in duty would lead to strict punitive action against the responsible officials.