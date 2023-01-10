DC chairs progress review meeting regarding development schemes

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the quality of work in ongoing development schemes in the district.

He issued this directive while chairing a progress review meeting regarding the development schemes in D.

I. Khan district which was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) and heads of Government departments concerned.

The DC directed the authorities concerned to complete the ongoing schemes within the stipulated time period and warned of no compromise to be made on the quality of work.