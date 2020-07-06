DC chairs rain emergency meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon said on Monday that upcoming monsoon rain will be poured more as compared to last year's spell so that relevant officers must formulate a comprehensive strategy to avert any emergency in monsoon.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with officers concerned to review arrangements made for upcoming monsoon rains. He asked officials to ensure availability of required number of machinery and essential equipment to deal with emergencies immediately Later, Deputy Commissioner along with relevant officers visited various pumping stations in Railway bypass, Gharibabad and other areas.

DC directed to complete work of desilting and cleaning of nullah to avoid any difficulty regarding drain out accumulated rain water from rain affected areas.

DC directed Assistant Commissioner Mirpurkhas to visit different areas including Hameed pur colony, civil hospital and other water disposal units and a detailed report to be submitted in this regard. Chairman Municipal committee Kamran Shaikh, Chief Municipal officer Shafique Shah, public health engineers said on the occasion that all arrangements have been made for drain out accumulated water from rain affected areas while remaining work to be completed.