DC Chairs Review Meeting
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Under the public agenda of the provincial government and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram on Thursday chaired a review meeting in the open court held at Kohat University of Science and Technology.
The tasks were assigned to the relevant departments in the meeting in which officers of the district administration, health department, education department, Halal food Authority and other relevant departments participated.
The deputy commissioner was also given a detailed briefing about the progress of the tasks assigned to the relevant departments in the open court.
He while reviewing the performance of all the departments, appreciated the efforts of the officers who showed excellent performance and issued necessary instructions to the concerned authorities to improve their performance.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case
MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media
Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 2
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar reaches Istanbul to represent Pakistan in Stratcom Summit2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 800kg fungus-infected preserves2 minutes ago
-
IGP visits Mianwali, hails police response to terrorist attack2 minutes ago
-
SDPO visits police station to review security2 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Narcotics Control denounces fake letter permitting opium and cannabis cultivation in Bal ..2 minutes ago
-
Concrete legislative reforms stressed to empower women led businesses2 minutes ago
-
Anti polio vaccination drive from Dec 16 to 20 in Swat2 minutes ago
-
PESCO notifies power suspension2 minutes ago
-
German diplomat visits Alhamra art museum2 minutes ago
-
Minister for immediate supply of wheat, flour to Kurram District2 minutes ago
-
Court sends 5 accused to jail in APPC fake appointments case13 minutes ago
-
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case13 minutes ago