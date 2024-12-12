DC chairs review meeting

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Under the public agenda of the provincial government and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram on Thursday chaired a review meeting in the open court held at Kohat University of Science and Technology.

The tasks were assigned to the relevant departments in the meeting in which officers of the district administration, health department, education department, Halal food Authority and other relevant departments participated.

The deputy commissioner was also given a detailed briefing about the progress of the tasks assigned to the relevant departments in the open court.

He while reviewing the performance of all the departments, appreciated the efforts of the officers who showed excellent performance and issued necessary instructions to the concerned authorities to improve their performance.

