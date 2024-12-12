Open Menu

DC Chairs Review Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM

DC chairs review meeting

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Under the public agenda of the provincial government and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram on Thursday chaired a review meeting in the open court held at Kohat University of Science and Technology.

The tasks were assigned to the relevant departments in the meeting in which officers of the district administration, health department, education department, Halal food Authority and other relevant departments participated.

The deputy commissioner was also given a detailed briefing about the progress of the tasks assigned to the relevant departments in the open court.

He while reviewing the performance of all the departments, appreciated the efforts of the officers who showed excellent performance and issued necessary instructions to the concerned authorities to improve their performance.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid i ..

ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case

13 minutes ago
 MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of ..

MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ce ..

Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

26 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 2

31 minutes ago
 CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengt ..

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

8 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

17 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

17 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

17 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

17 hours ago
 Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan