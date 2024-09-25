DC Chairs Review Meeting On Monthly Performance
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 05:40 PM
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A review meeting regarding the monthly performance of district institutions was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan which was attended by Assistant Commissioner of Battagram, the Assistant Commissioner of Allai, Additional Assistant Commissioners, and various departmental representatives.
The Primary objective of the meeting was to evaluate the targets assigned to the district administration under the Performance Management Reform Unit (PMRU) and assess departmental performance.
Deputy Commissioner issued key directives aimed at improving administrative efficiency. He instructed officials to conduct spot checks on health and education facilities to ensure the delivery of quality services to the public. He also emphasized the importance of compliance with laws and regulations, urging regular inspections to curb illegal activities.
In his address, the Asif Ali Khan highlighted the need for stringent action against the sale of illegal food items and illegal mining operations. He called for the immediate removal of illegal billboards and speed breakers and advocated for a more effective anti-encroachment campaign to clear the city of unauthorized structures.
The meeting also reviewed complaints submitted by citizens through the Pakistan Citizen Portal. Deputy Commissioner Khan stressed the urgency of resolving these issues on a priority basis to provide prompt justice to the public.
Khan reaffirmed the district administration's commitment to addressing public concerns and enhancing services, ensuring that the process of development and prosperity continues in Battagram district.
