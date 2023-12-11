Open Menu

DC Chairs Review Meeting To Address City's Key Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2023 | 10:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi to find out solutions to various important problems of the city on the instructions given by Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar during his recent visit to Hyderabad.

President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Farooq Sheikhani, former president Salim ud Din Qureshi, Aamir Shahab and Shahid Qaimkhani of Hyderabad site and representatives of "Abad" Zulfiqar Faroqui, Kashif Shaikh and Saeed Chauhan attended the meeting.

The DD assured that all possible measures will be taken to resolve problems like the graveyard, restoration of a slaughterhouse in cattle colony, issue of 220 acres of land at Ganjo Takkar, sports grounds, parks and revival of the Badin bus stop terminal.

Problems related to the signboard and municipal taxes will also on priority, He said.

