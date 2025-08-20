DC Chairs Review Monthly IMU Health Steering Committee Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 02:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud, on Wednesday, chaired the monthly steering committee meeting of IMU Health.
The District Health Officer Kohat, Medical Superintendent of Liaquat Memorial Hospital and other officers and staff of the health department attended the meeting.
During the session, the District Monitoring Officer (Health) presented the monthly performance report to the DC, who reviewed all services of the health department in detail.
On the occasion, the DC emphasized that the health sector is a noble profession and warned that strict legal action would be taken against elements tarnishing its reputation.
He also paid tribute to doctors, paramedics and health staff who are diligently performing their duties.
APP/ar-adi
