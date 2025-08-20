Open Menu

DC Chairs Review Monthly IMU Health Steering Committee Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 02:50 PM

DC chairs review monthly IMU health steering committee meeting

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud, on Wednesday, chaired the monthly steering committee meeting of IMU Health.

The District Health Officer Kohat, Medical Superintendent of Liaquat Memorial Hospital and other officers and staff of the health department attended the meeting.

During the session, the District Monitoring Officer (Health) presented the monthly performance report to the DC, who reviewed all services of the health department in detail.

On the occasion, the DC emphasized that the health sector is a noble profession and warned that strict legal action would be taken against elements tarnishing its reputation.

He also paid tribute to doctors, paramedics and health staff who are diligently performing their duties.

APP/ar-adi

Recent Stories

10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerat ..

10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerator Bootcamp in Abu Dhabi

11 minutes ago
 Laser-free vision correction uses electrical curre ..

Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye

1 hour ago
 ‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 6 ..

‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024

1 hour ago
 Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day

3 hours ago
 NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting ..

NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus

5 hours ago
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

6 hours ago
 India, China agree to resume direct flights

India, China agree to resume direct flights

12 hours ago
 UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain w ..

UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania

12 hours ago
 European Trade Union Confederation calls for more ..

European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan