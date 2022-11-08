DC chairs review performance committee meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday said that allied departments must improve their performance and take action on the complaints of the citizens.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Performance Review Committee for September, and October 2022.

DC said that they must take citizens' feedback while ensuring the implementation of the complaints brought up in the Khuli Kutchery. He said that solving the problems of the citizens on a priority basis while implementing the complaints received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal and also ensuring the provision of relief to them.

The deputy commissioner said that conducting regular visits, and inspections by all revenue officers to facilitate and improve the delivery of revenue staff and revenue services must be ensured and also review of sales of goods at utility stores, processing of complaints, reports from stores management and other districts regarding prices.

He said that the top priority of district administration Abbottabad is to improve the efficiency of all departments to provide facilities to the people. While taking the notice of negative feedback on the citizen portal, Tariq Salam Marwat directed all concerned officers to take concrete steps to resolve the issues, communicate with the citizens, and ensure the resolution of the problems.

Action should be taken on the violation of using polythene bags, provision of better medicines and health facilities should be ensured to the citizens. Ensure strict implementation regarding price control, he added.