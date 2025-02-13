DC chairs reviews construction work at Ahmed Faraz park

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram on Thursday reviewed construction work at Ahmed Faraz Park.

The deputy commissioner was given a detailed briefing about the construction work at the park during the meeting.

He issued necessary orders regarding cleaning the park and completing pending work as soon as possible.

TMO Kohat, Muhammad Shoaib, and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

