DC chairs ROs meeting to review arrangements for provincial assembly elections

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Sunday presided over a meeting of the Returning Officers (ROs) appointed for provincial assembly elections and reviewed the arrangements.

Additional Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners also attended the meeting.

The DC said that the nomination papers for the Provincial Assembly elections could be submitted in the office of the ROs concerned on March 13 and 14 from 8 am to 4 pm.

The Names of the candidates who would submit their nomination papers would be displayed on March 15, he said.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers would be on March 22, the DC said.

Hassan Waqar said that in case the papers are rejected after scrutiny, appeal could be filed till March 27.

Lists of the names of the candidates would be displayed on April 4, he said adding, the final list of the candidates would be displayed on April 5 while the election symbols would be allotted to the candidates on April 6.

The Provincial Assembly elections would be held on April 30, he added.