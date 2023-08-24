DC chairs scrutiny committee meeting to review medical retirement cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal here on Thursday chaired a meeting of the scrutiny committee to review the cases of retirement based on medical grounds.

The meeting discussed 33 cases related to medical retirement. During the proceedings, each case was examined in detail and reviewed various aspects of the cases that led to the applications for retirement on medical grounds.

The Deputy Commissioner took the initiative to personally meet with all the individuals who applied for retirement on medical grounds in the presence of committee members.

Medical Superintendent, District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Dr. Israr asked pertinent questions to the persons who had applied for retirement. These questions ranged from inquiries about their health condition, and the nature of their illnesses, to the examination of their medical records.

The meeting was attended by the AC Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, Medical Superintendent DHQ Dr. Israr, Audit Officer DC Office, TMO Abbottabad Shakeel Hayat, Representative from the DHO Office, Health Coordinator Dr. Ashfaq; Deputy DEO male and female, TMO Havelian and others.