Open Menu

DC Chairs Steering Committee Meeting On Health Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 12:40 PM

DC chairs steering committee meeting on health services

BATTAGARAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the District Steering Committee for the IMU Health was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Battagram Asif Ali Khan, focusing on the performance of the district health system and the facilities available to the public.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner underscored that enhancing the health system and providing quality medical services to citizens is the district administration's foremost priority. He instructed that the attendance of staff at all Rural Health Centers (RHCs), Basic Health Units (BHUs), and the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) must be strictly ensured to improve health services.

The District Monitoring Officer provided a detailed briefing on the health department's performance and reviewed the implementation of decisions made in the previous meeting.

Khan emphasized the importance of staff deployment in all positions at Primary health centers and rural health centers, along with the availability of medications, to ensure citizens receive timely and effective treatment in emergencies. He called for immediate actions to ensure full staff attendance at DHQ, BHUs, and RHCs, the elimination of general duties, and improvements in medical services.

Furthermore, he highlighted the need for a consistent supply of medications, the constant presence of medical officers, and the availability of necessary equipment at all health centers. The Deputy Commissioner issued firm directives to ensure staff attendance at all medical centers in Battagram and Tehsil Allai, aiming to provide high-quality medical facilities and enhance the effectiveness of the health system in the region.

Related Topics

Allai All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

4 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

13 hours ago
 Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

17 hours ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

18 hours ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

18 hours ago
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab gov ..

Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor

18 hours ago
 IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

18 hours ago
 Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of ne ..

Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP

18 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

18 hours ago
 Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Prog ..

Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..

19 hours ago
 Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications prog ..

Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan