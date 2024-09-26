DC chairs steering committee meeting on health services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BATTAGARAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the District Steering Committee for the IMU Health was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Battagram Asif Ali Khan, focusing on the performance of the district health system and the facilities available to the public.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner underscored that enhancing the health system and providing quality medical services to citizens is the district administration's foremost priority. He instructed that the attendance of staff at all Rural Health Centers (RHCs), Basic Health Units (BHUs), and the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) must be strictly ensured to improve health services.

The District Monitoring Officer provided a detailed briefing on the health department's performance and reviewed the implementation of decisions made in the previous meeting.

Khan emphasized the importance of staff deployment in all positions at Primary health centers and rural health centers, along with the availability of medications, to ensure citizens receive timely and effective treatment in emergencies. He called for immediate actions to ensure full staff attendance at DHQ, BHUs, and RHCs, the elimination of general duties, and improvements in medical services.

Furthermore, he highlighted the need for a consistent supply of medications, the constant presence of medical officers, and the availability of necessary equipment at all health centers. The Deputy Commissioner issued firm directives to ensure staff attendance at all medical centers in Battagram and Tehsil Allai, aiming to provide high-quality medical facilities and enhance the effectiveness of the health system in the region.