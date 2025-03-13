Open Menu

DC Chairs Stresses Achieving Cotton Cultivation Target

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM

DC chairs stresses achieving cotton cultivation target

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Lubna Nazir, directed all relevant departments to make maximum efforts to ensure the successful achievement of the Punjab government's target for cotton cultivation.

She emphasized that the Agriculture department holds a key responsibility in increasing agricultural productivity, promoting modern farming technologies, and providing maximum support to farmers to strengthen the national economy.

She expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Cotton Crop Management Committee CCMC). The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Syed Waseem Hassan, officers from the Agriculture Department, representatives of various relevant institutions, and farmer representatives.

During the meeting, it was informed that the Punjab government had set a cotton cultivation target of 88,000 acres for the district.

Out of this, 48,000 acres have already been cultivated, while the remaining target will be completed by March 31.

DC Dr. Lubna Nazir directed Deputy Director Agriculture Extension, Malik Muhammad Zafar, to launch an extensive awareness campaign to educate farmers about modern and scientific cotton farming techniques. She also directed field teams to remain active in providing guidance to farmers.

Furthermore, she ordered the immediate cultivation of cotton on all vacant state-owned lands in the district to maximize the sowing season’s benefits.

DC Lodhran urged all relevant departments to put in their best efforts to achieve the government’s target as soon as possible and ensure that farmers receive full support and resources. She highlighted that increasing cotton production is crucial for economic growth and the well-being of farmers.

Recent Stories

Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangla ..

Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military

6 minutes ago
 Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cu ..

Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi

11 minutes ago
 IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment app ..

IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal

11 minutes ago
 Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verif ..

Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses

17 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number onli ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..

26 minutes ago
 GCAA issues first national regulation for certifyi ..

GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..

26 minutes ago
Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola ..

Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan

28 minutes ago
 Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techni ..

Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube

42 minutes ago
 Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in P ..

Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering

56 minutes ago
 e& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment c ..

E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly te ..

Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack

56 minutes ago
 vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse w ..

Vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse with Pro-Level Versatility

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan