DC chairs stresses achieving cotton cultivation target

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Lubna Nazir, directed all relevant departments to make maximum efforts to ensure the successful achievement of the Punjab government's target for cotton cultivation.

She emphasized that the Agriculture department holds a key responsibility in increasing agricultural productivity, promoting modern farming technologies, and providing maximum support to farmers to strengthen the national economy.

She expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Cotton Crop Management Committee CCMC). The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Syed Waseem Hassan, officers from the Agriculture Department, representatives of various relevant institutions, and farmer representatives.

During the meeting, it was informed that the Punjab government had set a cotton cultivation target of 88,000 acres for the district.

Out of this, 48,000 acres have already been cultivated, while the remaining target will be completed by March 31.

DC Dr. Lubna Nazir directed Deputy Director Agriculture Extension, Malik Muhammad Zafar, to launch an extensive awareness campaign to educate farmers about modern and scientific cotton farming techniques. She also directed field teams to remain active in providing guidance to farmers.

Furthermore, she ordered the immediate cultivation of cotton on all vacant state-owned lands in the district to maximize the sowing season’s benefits.

DC Lodhran urged all relevant departments to put in their best efforts to achieve the government’s target as soon as possible and ensure that farmers receive full support and resources. She highlighted that increasing cotton production is crucial for economic growth and the well-being of farmers.