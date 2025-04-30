DC chairs Sub-National Governance Program meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The meeting of the Sub-National Governance Program was held in the committee room under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali.

The meeting was chaired by Emma Wind from the British High Commission. Economic Advisor Tufail Yousafzai, District Team Leader Kamran Khan, PFM Advisor Anum Hussain, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar, Chief Officers of Municipal Corporations/Committees and Finance Officers attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali said that local government institutions will have to improve the quality of their services to increase their revenue and computerization of the system is very important to make the tax collection system transparent and easy.

She said that the loss of resources must also be stopped, the water supply service should be metered to charge the bill according to the amount of water used by the consumer in the water supply system.

The DC said that the Chief Officers and Finance Officers of the Municipal Corporations/Committees of the four tehsils should prepare their proposed plans in this regard.

British High Commission’s Emma Wind said that sub-national programs are supporting local government institutions in capacity building and conducting surveys to increase their revenue.

Economic Advisor Tufail Yousafzai, District Team Leader Kamran Khan, PFM Advisor Anam Hussain, while giving a briefing on the roadmap approach, said that financial analysis reports are being prepared on the revenue performance of the municipal committees of the four tehsils.

They said that the successful implementation of this model in the Punjab Health and education Department and the OSR strategy prepared for Sialkot district have increased the income of the institutions.

In addition to the income generated from water rates, shop rent, construction and alteration fees, advertisements and bus stands, a significant increase in income can be achieved through land use conversion and approval of maps.

They identified the obstacles in the way of tax collection and also presented proposed measures to address these challenges.