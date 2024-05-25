DC Chairs Weekly Performance Meeting Of ACs, Magistrates
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Islamabad Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Saturday chaired the weekly performance review meeting of all assistant commissioners and magistrates.
During the meeting, assistant commissioners submitted reports on overall performance in their respective divisions while the magistrates also submitted a report on the actions taken during the week, said a press release.
Briefing on price control, anti-begging campaign, anti-dengue, and anti-illegal arms operations was given to the deputy commissioner, who further directed that speed up dengue prevention campaign and operations against price control.
Irfan Memon instructed assistant commissioners to educate the citizens of the Federal capital about dengue prevention. He said that joint operations should be carried out with the district health office to eliminate the dengue outbreak.
He said that actions should also be accelerated against various encroachments established across the federal capital.
Recent Stories
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..
IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Govt starts clearing Lyari Riverbed off encroachments3 minutes ago
-
British-Pakistani opera singer receives King’s commendation3 minutes ago
-
Collaboration between Industry, academia vital for national productivity3 minutes ago
-
Gilani stresses PPP's commitment to political, economic stability13 minutes ago
-
Thieves deprived a citizens from new bike13 minutes ago
-
PEPA, FED launch campaign to ensure zero plastic at schools13 minutes ago
-
Minister moves to curb indiscriminate use of antibiotics13 minutes ago
-
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exports by 55% to $431M ..15 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi seeks plan to establish 'Safe City' in Dasu, Chilas23 minutes ago
-
KP govt presented politically stunt budget: QWP23 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam welcomes UAE's $10 billion investment33 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide inspects renovation work in Masjid Mahabat Khan43 minutes ago