DC Chairs Weekly Performance Meeting Of ACs, Magistrates

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2024 | 06:20 PM

DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, magistrates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Islamabad Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Saturday chaired the weekly performance review meeting of all assistant commissioners and magistrates.

During the meeting, assistant commissioners submitted reports on overall performance in their respective divisions while the magistrates also submitted a report on the actions taken during the week, said a press release.

Briefing on price control, anti-begging campaign, anti-dengue, and anti-illegal arms operations was given to the deputy commissioner, who further directed that speed up dengue prevention campaign and operations against price control.

Irfan Memon instructed assistant commissioners to educate the citizens of the Federal capital about dengue prevention. He said that joint operations should be carried out with the district health office to eliminate the dengue outbreak.

He said that actions should also be accelerated against various encroachments established across the federal capital.

