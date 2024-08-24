DC Chairs Weekly Performance Meeting Of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority
Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday chaired the weekly performance review meeting of all assistant commissioners,food authority and magistrates.
During the meeting, assistant commissioners submitted reports on overall performance in their respective divisions while the magistrates also submitted a report on the actions taken during the week, said a press release.
The performance of Food Authority was reviewed in the meeting.
Briefing on price control, anti-begging campaign, anti-dengue, drainage and other operations during monsoon season, and anti-illegal arms operations was given to the deputy commissioner, who further directed that speed up dengue prevention campaign and operations against price control.
Actions against illegal petrol agencies, plastic bags, he issued instructions.
Irfan Memon instructed assistant commissioners to educate the citizens of the Federal capital about dengue prevention.
He said that actions should also be accelerated against various encroachments established across the federal capital.
