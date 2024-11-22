DC Chairs Wheat Cultivation Committee Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem on Friday stressed the importance of ensuring adequate canal water availability for achieving a better wheat yield.
He was addressing the district advisory committee and wheat cultivation committee meeting on Friday.
He said that a target of cultivating wheat on 520,000 acres of land had been set for the district, out of which cultivation had already been completed on 308,000 acres. After achieving the target, focus would be on ensuring a better yield.
At the meeting, a schedule for the availability of canal water for wheat cultivation and maintenance was finalised with the mutual consent of agriculture, irrigation departments, and growers. The meeting was attended by ADC (Revenue) Fahad Mahmud, along with representatives from irrigation, agriculture, crop reporting, and wheat growers.
Recent Stories
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA body on parliamentary affairs lauds Ministry’s performance21 seconds ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for IBOs in Balochistan31 seconds ago
-
Youngster killed in road accident35 seconds ago
-
Commissioner suspends revenue department officials10 minutes ago
-
Smog crisis in Punjab: over 59,000 respiratory cases reported on Friday11 minutes ago
-
SSC annual exam-2025 schedule revised11 minutes ago
-
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case18 minutes ago
-
Apologize for May 9 riots or forget dialogue: Ali Gohar issues warning to PTI31 minutes ago
-
SCCI admires women role in nation-building31 minutes ago
-
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs39 minutes ago
-
Hamilton on top in Vegas as Verstappen struggles41 minutes ago
-
Seven meters disconnected over violations51 minutes ago