DC chairs wheat cultivation committee meeting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem on Friday stressed the importance of ensuring adequate canal water availability for achieving a better wheat yield.

He was addressing the district advisory committee and wheat cultivation committee meeting on Friday.

He said that a target of cultivating wheat on 520,000 acres of land had been set for the district, out of which cultivation had already been completed on 308,000 acres. After achieving the target, focus would be on ensuring a better yield.

At the meeting, a schedule for the availability of canal water for wheat cultivation and maintenance was finalised with the mutual consent of agriculture, irrigation departments, and growers. The meeting was attended by ADC (Revenue) Fahad Mahmud, along with representatives from irrigation, agriculture, crop reporting, and wheat growers.