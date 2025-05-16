DC Chairs Youm-e-Tashakur Flag Hoisting Ceremony
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The national flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the DC Office Complex under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali in connection with Youm-e-Tashakur observance.
The ceremony was attended by Members of Provincial Assemblies (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Chaudhry Naveed Ashraf, District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Shahzad, Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) Muhammad Iqbal Sanghera, Ayub Bukhari, Muzaffar Mukhtar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Anum Babar and Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Malik Ijaz, besides people from different walks of life.
A contingent of police and rescue 1122 saluted the national flag.
Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali said that the entire nation is grateful to the Pakistani Armed Forces who crushed the enemy's nefarious intentions.
Deputy Commissioner said that today is being celebrated as a Youm-e-Tashakur Day and in this regard events and celebrations have been organized in schools and colleges.
She said that the Youm-e-Tashakur rallies are being held under the supervision of the district and tehsil administration. Important buildings will be illuminated at night and gratitude will be expressed to the Pakistan armed forces and martyrs in seminars.
