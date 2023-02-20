DC chalks out coordination plan for Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on Monday chalked out a coordination plan of the officers' responsibilities for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 to be held in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ):Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on Monday chalked out a coordination plan of the officers' responsibilities for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 to be held in Lahore.

She assigned the duties to officers concerned, saying that four officers would coordinate with the Gaddafi Stadium enclosure, Sports Department and PCB as well as duties assigned to four other officials for coordination with Traffic Police, Transport Department and Lahore Parking Company.

She further said that the Additional Deputy Commissioner would be responsible for communication with police and other security agencies. She further said that a committee had also been formed for the beautification of the roads from the hotel to Gaddafi Stadium.

The DC said that a temporary mobile hospital unit had been set up in the hockey stadium, adding that teams had been formed to pay special attention to traffic and security issues in the city.

They would make every possible effort to ensure foolproof security and keep the citizens safe from traffic issues, she added.

Meanwhile, the DC removed all restrictions from official social media accounts for the public and ordered officials to adopt an open policy on social media. Now citizens would be able to directly tag deputy commissioner Lahore with their problems along with photos as well as send messages on Twitter. However, direct access to the official account of DC Lahore was closed before that for the public. "It is our utmost responsibility to listen to the complaints and suggestions of the citizens directly and we promise to the people that the open door policy will be implemented regularly at all levels" the DC said.