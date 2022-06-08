DC Chaman pays surprise visit to district headquarters hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaman Yasir Khan Baazai on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the district headquarters hospital (DHQ) to improve health facilities for interest of patients

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaman Yasir Khan Baazai on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the district headquarters hospital (DHQ) to improve health facilities for interest of patients.

On this occasion, he inspected various departments in the hospital, during the visit, Deputy Commissioner Chaman said that improvement in the medical sector was the top priority of the provincial government and the provincial government was taking urgent steps to provide the best medical facilities to the people.

He said that doctors and paramedical staff should serve the people by ensuring their attendance.

On this occasion, MS Abdul Malik Achakzai briefed the Deputy Commissioner regarding functionality of the hospital.

Yasir Khan Baazi also visited OPD, X-ray Room, and Dialysis Ward. While checking the attendance register, he directed that legal action would be taken against the absent staff. He said that no leniency would be shown to anyone on the issue of health, saying that it was responsibility of senior doctors to play their role to improve performance of the hospital by ensuring attendance of staff.