DC Charsadda assumes charge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The newly posted Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Adnan Farid on Monday assumed charge of his post and started professional duties.

He met with the senior and junior staff of district administration and directed them to perform their duties with dedication and provide speedy services to people.

He said that monitoring of edible items should be ensured to control artificial price-hikes and strict action to be taken against hoarders and profiteers.