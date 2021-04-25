DC checks anti-corona SOPs in public transport

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has checked implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs in public transports at various roads.

He went inside the buses and checked use of facemasks and 50 percent capacity of sitting arrangements.

He also took those passengers out from some buses who were traveling without masks.

According to the notification, markets and bazaars will close at 6 p.m. and complete lockdown will be observed on Friday and Saturday.

Schools, cinemas and parks would remain closed in Faisalabad till 17th May.

However, medical stores, Tandoors, fruits and vegetable shops would remainopen round the clock during all days of the week.