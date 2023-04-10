Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

DC Checks Anti-dengue Teams' Field Performance

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 09:08 PM

DC checks anti-dengue teams' field performance

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider here on Monday visited various areas of Lawrence Road, Shadman, Ichhra and Model Town to inspect the working process of anti-dengue teams in the field

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider here on Monday visited various areas of Lawrence Road, Shadman, Ichhra and Model Town to inspect the working process of anti-dengue teams in the field.

After having direct feedback from residents, she directed anti-dengue teams to pay special attention towards outdoor dengue larvae checking.

She stated that 393,996 outdoor places and 2,595,404 containers had so far been checked and larvae was found at 36 outdoor locations. She directed that dengue hotspots should be cleared as soon as possible to control situation after rains.

Meanwhile, the DC held a review meeting on the daily anti-dengue performance for the explanation on laxity in anti-dengue operations.

She instructed Additional Deputy Commissioner General to issue explanatory letters to the focal persons of various departments, asking for a response within three days. She sought an explanation from the focal person on negligence and lack of interest in the anti-dengue operations. She sought an explanation from the focal persons of Metropolitan Corporation and Punjab Information Commission on the absence in the anti-dengue meeting and also sought explanation on absence of dengue focal persons of Corporate Housing Department, and Civil Defence.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Punjab Road Lawrence From Rains Housing

Recent Stories

Awais directed to facilitates participants of Youm ..

Awais directed to facilitates participants of Youm-e-Ali processions

2 minutes ago
 Shia Ulema Council to address PC about Youm-e-Ali ..

Shia Ulema Council to address PC about Youm-e-Ali procession on April 11

2 minutes ago
 Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Mu ..

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Musarrat Hilali pays surprise vi ..

3 minutes ago
 PBS collects 97% census data; extends fieldwork in ..

PBS collects 97% census data; extends fieldwork in 19 major cities till April 15 ..

3 minutes ago
 Illegal oil seized during crackdown

Illegal oil seized during crackdown

3 minutes ago
 RTA begins Phase II of Smart Pedestrian Signals pr ..

RTA begins Phase II of Smart Pedestrian Signals project

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.