DC checks anti-dengue teams' field performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider here on Monday visited various areas of Lawrence Road, Shadman, Ichhra and Model Town to inspect the working process of anti-dengue teams in the field.

After having direct feedback from residents, she directed anti-dengue teams to pay special attention towards outdoor dengue larvae checking.

She stated that 393,996 outdoor places and 2,595,404 containers had so far been checked and larvae was found at 36 outdoor locations. She directed that dengue hotspots should be cleared as soon as possible to control situation after rains.

Meanwhile, the DC held a review meeting on the daily anti-dengue performance for the explanation on laxity in anti-dengue operations.

She instructed Additional Deputy Commissioner General to issue explanatory letters to the focal persons of various departments, asking for a response within three days. She sought an explanation from the focal person on negligence and lack of interest in the anti-dengue operations. She sought an explanation from the focal persons of Metropolitan Corporation and Punjab Information Commission on the absence in the anti-dengue meeting and also sought explanation on absence of dengue focal persons of Corporate Housing Department, and Civil Defence.