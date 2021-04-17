UrduPoint.com
DC Checks Availability Of Edibles At Ramazan Bazaars

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir visited the Model Bazaar and Sasta Ramazan bazaars here on Saturday and checked the availability of edibles and their sale at controlled prices

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir visited the Model Bazaar and Sasta Ramazan bazaars here on Saturday and checked the availability of edibles and their sale at controlled prices.

Talking to the media, she said that 12 Ramazan bazaars had been set up in the district where a 10-kg flour bag was available for Rs 375 and sugar for Rs 65 per kilogram.

She said that fruit and vegetables were being sold at 25 per cent less rate than the open market, adding that the district government was utilising all available resources for providing relief to masses.

She also reviewed implementation of the corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and cleanliness condition in the bazaars.

