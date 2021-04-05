UrduPoint.com
DC Checks Availability, Quality, Prices Of Daily Use Items

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited various shops in Samanabad and checked availability, quality and prices of daily use items

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited various shops in Samanabad and checked availability, quality and prices of daily use items.

He also imposed fine on the shopkeepers who were found involved in overcharging. He inquired from the customers about the quality of daily use items.

He made it clear that during month of Ramazan, the prices of daily use items in the markets, bazaars and super stores will be checked and ensured their availability on fixed rate to provide relief to the consumers.

Deputy Commissioner urged the assistant commissioners to continue price checking.

Meanwhile, the DC informed that as many as 1141 shopping malls/plaza, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools have been sealed so far in Faisalabad during last three weeks on charge of violating anti corona SOPs and lockdown. Rs.1.48 million fine was also imposed on the violators during this period, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

