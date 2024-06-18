DC Checks Cleanliness
Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2024 | 09:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh remained active throughout the day on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha and checked cleanliness in various parts of the city here on Tuesday.
He went to Jaranwala and reviewed the cleanliness operation of the city roads. He also checked removal of entrails and other waste material of sacrificed animals from at colony and Mohallah level and directed the workers to ensure immediate disposal of waste at the dumping site.
He also visited Khurarianwala and distributed waste bags among people with a request to avoid from throwing animal entrails in sewerage and drains rather pack it and hand over to workers.
He said that district administration had activated its entire machinery to ensure zero waste in Faisalabad. In this connection, no negligence will be tolerated, he added.
The deputy commissioner also visited the Sabeel camp of the Municipal Corporation and checked cleanliness there while distributing drinking water and sharbat among workers.
He appealed to citizens to cooperate with waste workers to ensure high quality cleanliness in the city during Eid days.
