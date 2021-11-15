UrduPoint.com

DC Checks Cleanliness In City Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:05 PM

DC checks cleanliness in city Faisalabad

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad visited various parts of the city on Monday and checked cleanliness situation, especially on roads

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad visited various parts of the city on Monday and checked cleanliness situation, especially on roads.

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kashif Raza Awan and others were also present.

The DC went to Raza Abad and its adjacent localities.

He inspected presence of FWMC workers on duty spots and directed them to complete cleaning process daily before start of normal life activities.

He also ordered for disposing of garbage in a safe manner and said that the attendance of waste workers would be monitored regularly.

The CEO Waste Management Company briefed the DC about cleanliness plan and its implementation on daily basis.

Related Topics

Company

Recent Stories

13th edition of Abu Dhabi Art Fair opens to public ..

13th edition of Abu Dhabi Art Fair opens to public on 17th November

12 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court summons ex-judge GB, Mir Shak ..

Islamabad High Court summons ex-judge GB, Mir Shakil & others in person on contr ..

1 minute ago
 Arts Council Karachi organises Poetry Show

Arts Council Karachi organises Poetry Show

1 minute ago
 Iran Remains Only Country Accepting Afghan Migrant ..

Iran Remains Only Country Accepting Afghan Migrants en Masse - Regional Official

1 minute ago
 Opposition vows to take up issue of brutal murders ..

Opposition vows to take up issue of brutal murders in Sindh on assembly floor

1 minute ago
 KP Govt introduces CMS for digital FIRs

KP Govt introduces CMS for digital FIRs

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.