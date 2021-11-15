DC checks cleanliness in city Faisalabad

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad visited various parts of the city on Monday and checked cleanliness situation, especially on roads

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad visited various parts of the city on Monday and checked cleanliness situation, especially on roads.

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kashif Raza Awan and others were also present.

The DC went to Raza Abad and its adjacent localities.

He inspected presence of FWMC workers on duty spots and directed them to complete cleaning process daily before start of normal life activities.

He also ordered for disposing of garbage in a safe manner and said that the attendance of waste workers would be monitored regularly.

The CEO Waste Management Company briefed the DC about cleanliness plan and its implementation on daily basis.