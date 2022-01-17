UrduPoint.com

DC Checks Cleanliness In City Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 09:22 PM

DC checks cleanliness in city Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad checked cleanliness in various parts of the city on Monday and directed the workers of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to improve the sanitary condition.

He visited Naimat Colony No.1 & 2, Officer Colony, Faizan-e-Madina and their peripheral localities and checked presence of the FWMC staff.

He said that cleaning process should be completed in the city before the commencement of normal life activities.

He also directed to dispose of garbage in a safe manner and said that the attendance of waste workers would be monitored regularly.

He also visited parks of the area and checked their cleanliness situation.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Bilal Feroz Joya, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan and others were also present on the occasion.

