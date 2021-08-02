UrduPoint.com

DC Checks Cleanliness In Different Areas Of Khairpur

Mon 02nd August 2021

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Tariq Hussain Chandio has directed that the required steps be taken for resolving the cleanliness problems of the residents

During his visit to the different areas, he stressed for the maintenance of cleanliness in the area.

The DC also met with the residents of the New Goth area discussed their problems. He directed to clean the area of the garbage dumps and to resolve the water supply problems.

