DC checks cleanliness in various areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad visited various parts of the city on Monday and checked cleanliness.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Kashif Raza Awan and other officers also accompanied him.

The DC went to Warispura and its park and nearby localities and inspected the presence of waste workers. He said that cleaning of roads and streets should be completed in the city before the commencement of daily routine life activities.

He said that more steps would be taken to improve standard of cleanliness so that the city could present attractive and beautiful look.

He also directed FWMC staff to dispose of litter in a safe manner and said that attendance of waste workers should be monitored regularly.

He also distributed awareness pamphlets among citizens regarding precautionary measures against smog and said that every person should avoid from burning waste material so that it could not pollute the environment.

The district administration is active against smog and in this connection appropriate measures are also being taken in addition to implementing SOPs strictly. However, public cooperation is imperative to control environmental pollution in toto, he added.