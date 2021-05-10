UrduPoint.com
DC Checks Corona SOPs In Vegetable Market, Two Arrested For Violation

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 06:47 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday visited fruit & vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad and checked the implementation of corona SOPs and got arrested two persons for not wearing face masks.

The DC visited various sheds and reviewed process of bidding.

He also directed the market committee to ensure the implementation of anti-corona SOPs as third wave of the pandemic was spreading rapidly and the government was trying its optimum to contain it.

He directed the market committee to adopt "No mask, No service" policy and visitors should be forced towear face masks and maintain social distance while purchasing fruits and vegetables.

