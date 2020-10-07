DC checks Covid-19 SoPs during school visit

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid Lashari checked implementation on anti coronavirus SOPs during his visit to Government Higher Secondary school Model Town here on Wednesday.

During the visit, two teachers were issued notices for not taking classes and one for not wearing mask.

He said that strict implementation on SOPs regarding Covid-19 would be ensured and ordered teachers to use masks.

Later, the deputy commissioner also visited various classrooms and urged students to focus on their studies.