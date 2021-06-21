DC checks COVID-19 vaccines stock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia Monday visited the office of District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal and inspected the Central COVID Vaccine Store

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia Monday visited the office of District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal and inspected the Central COVID Vaccine Store.

On the occasion, the health CEO, Focal Person and Director Health Services Dr Rao Muhammad Zakir Ali and other officers concerned were also present.

The deputy commissioner inspected corona vaccine stock and storage at the store.

Later, he also visited the Corona Vaccination Center located at Government Higher Secondary school Model Town-A. He inspected various sections of the centre and talked to the visiting persons about the facilities being provided at the centre.