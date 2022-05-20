DC checks desilting campaign

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad checked a desilting campaign near here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad checked a desilting campaign near here on Friday.

He went to Novelty Canal Bridge, Dijkot Road, and inspected the work continued by the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa).

Managing Director Wasa Jabbar Anwar, and other officers were also present.

The DC directed the authorities to complete the desilting of drains in time before monsoon.

He also instructed for developing better coordination between the Wasa, Metropolitan Corporationand Waste Management Company to make cleanliness campaign successful and provide reliefto people.