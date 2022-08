DC checks digital monitoring system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid on Thursday checked digital monitoring system installed in the registry branch.

He visited various branches, including data entry and registry, and enquired about complainants regarding facilities.

The DC also issued orders to immediately replace registry muharars and patwaris whohad been working in urban limits for a long time.