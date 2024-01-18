Open Menu

DC Checks Fare Charged From Passengers At General Bus Stand

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 07:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed that only fixed fare should be charged from passengers in public transports otherwise strict action will be taken on the complaint of overcharging.

During his surprise visit to the general bus stand here on Thursday, he inquired the passengers about the fare charged from them for various cities.

He said that the general bus stand should be neat and clean and passengers should be facilitated.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the cleanliness of the various sheds of the general bus stand, the condition of the passenger cabins, toilets and other facilities.

Secretary RTA Ahmad Raza briefed the DC. Assistant Administrator Rana Habibullah was also present.

