DC Checks Fare Charged From Passengers At General Bus Stand
Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed that only fixed fare should be charged from passengers in public transports otherwise strict action will be taken on the complaint of overcharging.
During his surprise visit to the general bus stand here on Thursday, he inquired the passengers about the fare charged from them for various cities.
He said that the general bus stand should be neat and clean and passengers should be facilitated.
The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the cleanliness of the various sheds of the general bus stand, the condition of the passenger cabins, toilets and other facilities.
Secretary RTA Ahmad Raza briefed the DC. Assistant Administrator Rana Habibullah was also present.
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Paper factory’s boiler sealed2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Estonia envoys in UK discuss trade, public diplomacy2 minutes ago
-
Observers urged to follow ECP issued code of conduct2 minutes ago
-
Health Secretary inspects upgradation of hospitals2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs crackdown against fake fertilizers mafia12 minutes ago
-
Dera police recover 21300 ltr NCP diesel12 minutes ago
-
AC visits sanitation & cleanliness in different roads, residential areas12 minutes ago
-
Transparent elections top priority of the district administrations22 minutes ago
-
Five-member dacoit gang busted22 minutes ago
-
Dense fog to continue over plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh: PMD22 minutes ago
-
PTA hosts workshop on IPv6 Transition & Routing Security32 minutes ago
-
Saudi ambassador calls on governor Punjab32 minutes ago