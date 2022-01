DC checks Girdawri record through online app

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Chak No. 27 BC of Bahawalpur Saddar Tehsil on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Chak No. 27 BC of Bahawalpur Saddar Tehsil on Monday.

He checked the record of online crop Girdawri from his account through the Digital Girdawri app.

Deputy Tehsildar Javed Gul, Focal Person Digital Gurdwara Asif Hasnain, and other Revenue Field Staff were also present on the occasion.