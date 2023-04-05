DC checks illegal movement of wheat at Sutlej Toll Plaza

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Wednesday visited Sutlej Toll Plaza to check the illegal movement of wheat.

The DC along with officials of the 'food Department' and police force took action against the smuggling of wheat at Sutlej Toll Plaza.

Two trucks loaded with wheat bags were seized on the spot and handed over to police.

Zaheer Anwar Jappa said, "According to the policy of the government, the inter-district transportation of wheat is banned and strict implementation of the orders will be ensured with zero tolerance in that regard."