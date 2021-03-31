DC checks implementation of anti-corona SOPs and wearing of facemasks

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited various intersections of the city on Wednesday to check implementation on anti-corona SOPs and wearing of facemask at public places

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited various intersections of the city on Wednesday to check implementation on anti-corona SOPs and wearing of facemask at public places.

He also punished those people who were travelling without facemask by putting them alongside the wall for few minutes.

He urged to implement anti corona SOPs strictly and said that people should not go out of their houses unnecessarily to ensure their health protection.

He said that district administration has taken precautionary measures to protect the citizens from coronavirus but public cooperation is imperative to defeat the virus.

He said that cases have been got registered against 139 persons over violation of wearing facemasks in last 3 days.

ACs Umar Maqbool and Syed Ayub Bukhari were also present during this visit.