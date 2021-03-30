DC checks implementation of corona SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited various intersections in the city and checked implementation of corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) including wearing of face-mask.

He also gave punishment to those travelling without facemasks and made them stand along walls for few minutes.

He also urged people to use facemasks to save themselves from the dangers of coronavirus and said that strict action would be taken against violators of the corona SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool and AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari were also present.