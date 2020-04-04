UrduPoint.com
DC Checks Implementation Of Pillion-riding Ban In Faisalabad

Sat 04th April 2020 | 05:45 PM

DC checks implementation of pillion-riding ban in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Saturday checked implementation of a ban on pillion-riding in the city.

He, along with his team, visited various parts of the city including Chenab Chowk and warned the pillion-riders to avoid violation of the government instructions, which were for their own safety.

He also stopped various private vehicles and rickshaws with more than the allowed passengers in them.

He said that the objective of partial lockdown was to maintain social distancing among people to save them from coronavirus.

