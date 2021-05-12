UrduPoint.com
DC Checks Implementation Of SOPs/lockdown In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 02:02 AM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has visited various parts of the city and checked implementation of anti corona SOPs and lockdown, on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has visited various parts of the city and checked implementation of anti corona SOPs and lockdown, on Tuesday.

He also arrested some persons traveling on motorcycles and cars without face masks and handed them over to the area police for further action.

Apprising of the dangers of coronavirus, he asked the citizens to cooperate with the district administration in implementing corona SOPs to contain the spread of third wave of this pandemic as it is most dangerous.

He also stressed the need of strict implementation of corona SOPs and directed the assistant commissioners and other administrative officers to take strict action against violators.

He appealed to the people to follow SOPs and support government's steps by practicing "Stay Home, Stay Safe", because the less interaction with each others would contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that 22 more shopping malls and a restaurant was sealed and imposed fine of Rs. 48000 on violators of lockdown and corona SOPs across the district yesterday.

In the last 57 days, 1825 shopping malls and plazas, restaurants, wedding halls, private schools, offices and bus stands were sealed and handed down with a fine of Rs. 2.9 million.

During checking apart from sealing 1332 shopping malls and plazas, 329 restaurants,44 marriage halls,113 private schools, two private schools, a bus stand, four grocery shops and closing 120 passenger vehicles, more than 550 people have been arrested for roaming in the streets and public places without face masks, he added.

