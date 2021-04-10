UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Checks Implementation On Anti-coronavirus SOPs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 10:06 PM

DC checks implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has visited various parts of the city and checked implementation on SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has visited various parts of the city and checked implementation on SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner reminded the people to be aware of the seriousness of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and asked them to avoid leaving their homes without facemask as it was imperative to protect their health.

He reprimanded the shopkeepers and vendors over ignoring anti-coronavirus SOPs and said that registration of cases against the violators of coronavirus SOPs was going on in the district so they should follow the guidelines to keep the business activities continue.

He said that 133 people had lost their lives due to coronavirus since March 1st, which indicated the severe nature of current wave of coronavirus pandemic.

According to the official data, more than 4,800 people had tested positive for coronavirus during this period, he added.

He said that there was a load of coronavirus patients in the government hospitals as well, so the people should understand their responsibility to stop spread of coronavirus.

He said that government was taking various measures to prevent coronavirus pandemic adding that the support of the masses was imperative to defeat the deadly virus.

Related Topics

Business Muhammad Ali March Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 minutes ago

Dubai Police ready Ramadan Cannons

24 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Kalba Cloc ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns desecration, attack on ..

2 minutes ago

MS Taluka Hospital Manjhand Dr Noorullah Larik sus ..

2 minutes ago

La Rochelle hammer Sale to reach semis of European ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.