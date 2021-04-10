DC checks implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has visited various parts of the city and checked implementation on SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has visited various parts of the city and checked implementation on SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner reminded the people to be aware of the seriousness of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and asked them to avoid leaving their homes without facemask as it was imperative to protect their health.

He reprimanded the shopkeepers and vendors over ignoring anti-coronavirus SOPs and said that registration of cases against the violators of coronavirus SOPs was going on in the district so they should follow the guidelines to keep the business activities continue.

He said that 133 people had lost their lives due to coronavirus since March 1st, which indicated the severe nature of current wave of coronavirus pandemic.

According to the official data, more than 4,800 people had tested positive for coronavirus during this period, he added.

He said that there was a load of coronavirus patients in the government hospitals as well, so the people should understand their responsibility to stop spread of coronavirus.

He said that government was taking various measures to prevent coronavirus pandemic adding that the support of the masses was imperative to defeat the deadly virus.