DC checks implementation on corona SOPs

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid Lashari visited Govt Kh Safdar Girls High School here on Monday.

He expressed displeasure over non-implementation of anti-coronavirus SOPs by teaching and non-teaching staff of the school.

The DC found teaching and non-teaching staff without wearing face masks and sought explanation from school headmistress and other staff.

The DC also visited several classrooms and asked questions of mathematics from girl students besides checking cleanliness situation.

He asked the teachers to play their pivotal role in implementing anti-corona measures, besides, focusing on the character building of girl students.