DC checks medicine, facilities at THQ Hospital

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Flt-Lt (retd) Tahir Farooq paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sambrial and inquired about provision of medicines, health and medical facilities there.

The DC directed the medical superintendent (MS) to ensure provision of the best medical facilities and medicines to patients coming to the hospital.

He urged the hospital management to ensure attendance of the medical officers and paramedics to ensure provision of the best medical facilities and implementation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the hospital.

The DC also visited the Land Record Centre Sambarial. He reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and listened to the complaints of the visitors.

Earlier, the DC inspected the project of laying sewerage line at Wazirabad Road under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Project and directed the officials to expedite the work there.

