DC checks performance of anti dengue teams

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has positively checked performance of anti dengue teams by visiting the field area here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Punjab government is sincere to eliminate dengue menace once for all.

However, it is not possible without public cooperation, he said and directed the anti-dengue teams to accelerate their efforts for complete eradication of dengue larvae in the district.

He also appealed to the general public to remove stagnant water from their air-coolers, fridge trays, water tanks, plant-pots and other sites so that dengue mosquito could not be provided suitable environment for its breeding.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Azmat Abbas was also present on the occasion and he briefed the deputy commissioner about performance of anti-dengue teams and their surveillance activities for controlling dengue menace.