DC Checks Performance Of Anti Dengue Teams
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 10:29 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has positively checked performance of anti dengue teams by visiting the field area here on Monday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has positively checked performance of anti dengue teams by visiting the field area here on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the Punjab government is sincere to eliminate dengue menace once for all.
However, it is not possible without public cooperation, he said and directed the anti-dengue teams to accelerate their efforts for complete eradication of dengue larvae in the district.
He also appealed to the general public to remove stagnant water from their air-coolers, fridge trays, water tanks, plant-pots and other sites so that dengue mosquito could not be provided suitable environment for its breeding.
District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Azmat Abbas was also present on the occasion and he briefed the deputy commissioner about performance of anti-dengue teams and their surveillance activities for controlling dengue menace.
Recent Stories
US Amabassador Donald Blome calls on Opposition Leader in NA Omar Ayub
0.5 mln tons of wheat to buy from farmers of Balochistan: Minister
Transforming Punjab Agriculture Plan to be game changer for farmers: Minister
5th meeting of KP cabinet held; takes various decisions
2 minors dead, 4 injured in Bannu roof collapsed
291 students held for using unfair means in SSC Annual Examinations-2024
Commissioner chairs review meeting
Adviser terms Sheikh Jafar appointment as Governor positive move for Balochista ..
CM Maryam paying special attention to health sector: Salman Rafique
Woman killed over character suspicion
1 killed, 4 injured in two different incidents
Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chief pays tribu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US Amabassador Donald Blome calls on Opposition Leader in NA Omar Ayub12 minutes ago
-
0.5 mln tons of wheat to buy from farmers of Balochistan: Minister24 minutes ago
-
Transforming Punjab Agriculture Plan to be game changer for farmers: Minister24 minutes ago
-
5th meeting of KP cabinet held; takes various decisions24 minutes ago
-
2 minors dead, 4 injured in Bannu roof collapsed47 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs review meeting46 minutes ago
-
Adviser terms Sheikh Jafar appointment as Governor positive move for Balochistan46 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam paying special attention to health sector: Salman Rafique46 minutes ago
-
Woman killed over character suspicion46 minutes ago
-
1 killed, 4 injured in two different incidents46 minutes ago
-
Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chief pays tribute to Razzaque Jharn ..46 minutes ago
-
Police arrest bike lifter46 minutes ago