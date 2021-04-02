UrduPoint.com
DC Checks Price Of Edibles

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 02:20 PM

DC checks price of edibles

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar has taken notice of selling of flour, sugar, ghee and pulses at high prices in the district,directed the administration to act proactively and vigilantly during prevailing plight and should also awake from their slumber.

While presiding over a meeting at his office here on Friday, the deputy commissioner also reviewed response strategy to Covid-19 and felt satisfactory over measures being taken by the administration.

