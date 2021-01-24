UrduPoint.com
DC Checks Price, Quality Of Commodities At Emporium Mall

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik on Sunday visited Emporium Mall Johar Town and reviewed the rate list and quality of commodities displayed at special DC counters established there.

He also reviewed the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and directed the administration of the mega store to ensure sufficient availability of daily use items with proper food quality and describe rates.

He reviewed the sugar and flour availability and their quality and said that zero tolerance would be exercised against profiteers and hoarders.

The DC further directed the administration to ensure the implementation of SOPs for the safety ofpeople from coronavirus in the mega store. He inspected various stalls and checked the qualityand price of vegetables, fruits, flour and sugar.

