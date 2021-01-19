DC checks price, quality of vegetable in sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Bilal Saleem on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Sabzi Mandi, Mirpur Mathelo to check prices and quality of vegetable and fruits

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Bilal Saleem on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Sabzi Mandi, Mirpur Mathelo to check prices and quality of vegetable and fruits.

During the visit, he directed traders and commission agents to sell their items at low rates so that retailers could sell them cheaper to customers.

He directed the President Market committee to provide rate lists daily so shopkeepers could display them properly. He said if any one was found selling vegetables and fruit at higher rates they would be punished according to law.