DC Checks Prices Of Essential Commodities

Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:54 PM

DC checks prices of essential commodities

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Babar Bashir Thursday said that protection of interests of consumers was a primary responsibility of the district administration

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Babar Bashir Thursday said that protection of interests of consumers was a Primary responsibility of the district administration.

While addressing a meeting at his office on fixing prices of essential commodities, he said hoarding of goods and profiteering was a violation of rights of consumers, which would not be tolerated.

District Officer Industries Atif Raza Mir, representatives of various business organisations, civil society, Sahiwal Chamber and consumers and officers of relevant departments were also present.

The items whose prices were fixed included Daal Chana Moti, Rs 140, and fine Rs 130, Daal Masoor Rs 130 and fine Rs 150 per kg, Daal Mash Rs 245, Dal Moong 205, Kala Chana Mota Rs 134 and fine 115, White Chana Mota Rs 132 and fine Rs 122, Basin Rs 140, Rice Super Basmati New Rs 110 and old Rs 120 per Kg. The price of mutton was fixed at Rs 900 per kg and beef at Rs 450 per kg.

More Stories From Pakistan

